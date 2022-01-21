Museveni: It is ‘obvious’ Africa deserves permanent seat at UN

President Yoweri Museveni.

Photo credit: PPU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday asked African countries not to accept anything less in the UN Security Council reforms, until the continent is granted at least two permanent seats.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.