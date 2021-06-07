Mugabe's children rush to court as row over exhumation deepens

Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe.

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

The children of Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe have gone to court seeking to block the exhumation of his remains from a grave in his rural village of Kutama following a recent controversial ruling by a traditional court.

