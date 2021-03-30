MPs approve Philip Mpango appointment as Tanzania’s new VP

Tanzania VP Philip Mpango

Newly nominated Vice President of Tanzania, Dr Philip Mpango, during a parliamentary session in Dodoma on March 30, 2021

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
cit

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • The 63-year-old will fill the position left vacant after Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn-in as President following the death of Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

The Tanzanian Parliament has approved the appointment of Finance minister, Dr Philip Mpango, as the new Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.