Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi warns terrorists crossing borders, changing tack

Cabo Delgado mozambique

A Rwandan soldier walks in front of a burned truck near Palma in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Wohlfahrt | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi says the region may face difficulties in eliminating terrorists who have changed tack and now escape to neighbouring countries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.