Mozambique launches new force to fight Islamist unrest

Cabo Delgado mozambique

A Rwandan soldier walks in front of a burned truck near Palma in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Wohlfahrt | AFP

By  AFP

  • Mozambique on Thursday launched a special force of elite soldiers and police to combat an Islamist uprising that has threatened the country's lucrative natural gas projects.
  • More than 3,100 mainly African forces, led by a heavy Rwandan contingent, have deployed to northern Mozambique, and the government says it has regained control over most of the region.
  • Total has suspended its $20 billion natural gas project because of the violence, depriving the government of desperately needed income.

Mozambique on Thursday launched a special force of elite soldiers and police to combat an Islamist uprising that has threatened the country's lucrative natural gas projects.

