Mozambique forces kill opposition rebel leader

Mozambique soldiers

Mozambique soldiers on patrol. Mozambique's Defence and Security Forces (FDS) announced that Mariano Nhongo, the head of Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo), was killed in combat.

Photo credit: Adrien Barbier | Getty Images | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

The leader of a rebel faction of Renamo, Mozambique's main opposition party, has been killed by the army.

