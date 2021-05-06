Mourners pay tribute to South Africa's late Zulu regent queen

More than 200 Zulu traditionally dressed people parade through the streets in Johannesburg, on May 5, 2021, to pay their last respects to Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu who died on April 29, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Mourners in traditional leopardskin regalia on Wednesday gathered outside a Johannesburg morgue to accompany the body of the late Zulu regent queen on the eve of her funeral.

