Mother of quintuplets dies of kidney failure

Honoranta Nakato, 49, a teacher by profession, had a memorable last five years on earth after giving birth to quintuplets.

Sadly, Nakato did not live to see her children grow into useful citizens.

Nakato, a Ugandan from Kyotera District, succumbed to kidney failure at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Sunday evening, leaving her children, relatives and friends in shock.

She was laid to rest on Tuesday at her ancestral home.

Ms Babirye, a twin of the deceased, said her sister, who was a mathematics teacher at St Mary's Ssanje SS in Kyotera District, had suffered from several ailments before she breathed her last on Sunday.

"My sister was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and one of her breasts was cut off. She was unable to conceive until 2018 when God blessed her with five children at once," she said.

After giving birth to the three girls and two boys, Ms Babirye said her late sister's body became weak and she was always sickly.

"She developed high blood pressure, kidney failure and was also told to reduce her daily work load," she added.

Ms Babirye, who had a three-month-old baby at the time, offered to breastfeed Nakato's babies from time to time, as they also took cow's milk until the age of two.

Now aged five, the quintuplets are in the top class at the 3H Model Nursery School in Kyotera Town Council.

Before getting a teaching job at St Mary's SS Ssanje, Mrs Nakato taught at Kakoma SS in Rakai District, Sacred Heart Kiteredde SS in Kyotera and Ndeeba SS in Kayunga District.

About kidney failure

According to Dr Louis Ntambaazi, a doctor at Mengo Hospital, healthy kidneys keep the whole body in balance by helping to produce red blood cells, control blood pressure and remove waste products and excess water from the body.

"High blood pressure and diabetes are usually the main causes of kidney failure, although they can also be damaged by physical injury, disease or other disorders," he said.

Mr John Ssansa, a district councillor representing Kabira Sub County in Kyotera, told this publication that Nakato was a role model in the community in addition to her teaching skills.