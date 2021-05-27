More than 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat disaster

River Niger

This 2009 file photo shows a dredger flushing water from the River Niger near Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

More than 150 people were missing and feared drowned in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying passengers to a market sank in the Niger River, local officials said.

