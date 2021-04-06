More than 1,800 prisoners escape after Nigeria jail attack

Prison

A correctional facility. Gunmen stormed a correctional facility in Nigeria and freed some inmates. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

More than 1,800 inmates have escaped after a heavily armed gang attacked a prison in southern Nigeria using explosives, correctional authorities said Monday, in one of the West African country's largest jailbreaks.

