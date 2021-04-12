Mogadishu police boss Sadiq Omar Hassan sacked

Mogadishu Police Commander of Banadir Sadiq Omar Hassan alias Sadak John. He has been sacked.

Photo credit: Abdulkadir Khalif | Nation Media Group
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s Police Force boss Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar has sacked the commander of Banadir,  Sadiq Omar Hassan alias Sadak John. Gen. Sadiq had ordered police officers to block a parliamentary session on Monday.

