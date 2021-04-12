Mogadishu police boss Sadiq Omar Hassan sacked

Somalia’s Police Force boss Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar has sacked the commander of Banadir, Sadiq Omar Hassan alias Sadak John. Gen. Sadiq had ordered police officers to block a parliamentary session on Monday.

Gen. Sadiq was leader of the police unit in charge of the largest metropolis in Somalia comprising the capital Mogadishu and its environs.

He had ordered his troops to blockade areas around parliament buildings known as Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu on Monday after word went round the MPs would sit for an emergency session. The local police chief argued the legislators’ mandate had expired.

The sacking letter indicated that Mr Sadiq acted against police procedures by ‘issuing controversial orders sending a word of warning to the Lower House of the Parliament against conducting its business.’

On Sunday night, the leadership of the Lower House circulated text messages to the legislators to attend a session whose main agenda was to discuss elections in Somalia.

Before the session started, Mr Sadiq deployed units of police officers at the entrance of Villa Hargeisa, the temporary seat of the House.

Afterwards, he talked to UniversalTV, an independent broadcaster, addressing different issues including his orders to tell the MPs to stop meetings and seek re-election.

“The term of the parliament has expired. Thus, the MPs have no more mandate to meet,” he told the media.

He said that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble should lead the discussions on election.

He added: “Only Prime Minister Roble can answer my statement.”

He warned the Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe against responding to his statements.

Gen. Hijar appointed General Farhan Farole, the former commander of Haram’ad Police Unit, as a new commander.