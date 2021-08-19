Mnangagwa: I persuaded Zambia's Lungu to concede defeat

Mnangagwa and Edger Lungu

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) who says he persuaded Zambia's outgoing President Edgar Lungu (right) to concede defeat.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa now says he is the one who persuaded outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu to concede defeat after the August 12 elections.

