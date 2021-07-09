Man sues Uganda Health Minister over high hospital bill

Uganda's Health Minister Ruth Jane Aceng. 

By  Daily Monitor

  • Man wants court to declare that Uganda has failed to standardise pricing of health services. 

Kampala. A Ugandan man has sued the government and Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng after he was left with a high hospital bill when his mother died from Covid-19 complications.

