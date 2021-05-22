Millions in urgent need of aid in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province

Mozambique IDPs

A woman shakes out her laundry in the Internally Displaced Person camp '25 de junho', in Metuge on May 20, 2021. 25 de junho' is one of the most populated Internally Displaced Person camp in Cabo Delgado Province.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • According to the WHO, some $3.5 million is needed to provide health assistance, including emergency treatment for common illnesses and deliveries for expectant mothers.

More than 1.2 million people urgently need health assistance in Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday in a statement, signaling a further burden on a region already pummeled by an insurgency.

