Mauritius imposes fresh lockdown after 14 local Covid cases

face mask

A discarded protective face mask.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Mauritius on Wednesday went into a two-week nationwide lockdown, the second time the Indian Ocean archipelago nation has imposed such a restriction since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago.

