Man who faked kin’s death for insurance money jailed for 5 years

A man who faked the death of a relative and then attempted to defraud Britam Insurance of over Sh500,000 has been jailed for five years and four months.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi Wednesday handed Solomon Kithuka Chalo the prison term, saying “the accused committed a serious offence by seeking to enrich himself through deceit”.

Mr Ochoi said were it not for the keenness of the officers at Britam, the accused would have siphoned the money by faking the death of a policy holder.

The accused admitted eight counts filed against him by the prosecution led by Mr Anderson Gikunda.

In the first count, Chalo pleaded guilty to the charge of forging a burial permit for one Mutisya Musyoka on March 17, 2021, purporting it to be a valid document issued by Rehema Medical Health Centre.

The prosecution said on March 19, at Britam Life Assurance Limited, Phoenix Branch, Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi, Chalo knowingly and fraudulently presented the fake burial permit in bid to claim compensation.

He was further charged with raising a Britam death claim notification for Mr Musyoka.

In mitigation, Chalo pleaded for leniency, saying he regrets the offence.

The magistrate slapped the accused with a custodial sentence without the option of a fine saying “it was very immoral to fake the death of a living person”.