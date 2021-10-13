Man who faked kin’s death for insurance money jailed for 5 years

Solomon Kithuka Chalo who was on October 13, 2021 jailed for five years for faking the death of a relative and then attempting to to get compensation from Britam Insurance.

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A man who faked the death of a relative and then attempted to defraud Britam Insurance of over Sh500,000 has been jailed for five years and four months.

