Mali reports attempted stabbing of interim President Assimi Goita

In this file photo taken on September 22, 2020, Colonel Assimi Goita addresses the press during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali's independence in Bamako, one day after announcing that the transitional presidency would be assigned to a retired colonel Bah Ndaw.

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

By  Xinhua  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The attacker was immediately overpowered by bodyguards, the presidential office said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Bamako,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Homophobia is unAfrican, says gay rugby player

  2. Kenya records 618 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,800

  3. PRIME Covid-19 fourth wave that never was?

  4. MPs toughen rules for submitting mini-budgets

  5. Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.