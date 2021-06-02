Mali mother's 9 babies doing well in Morocco clinic

Malian Woman

A member of the medical staff checks one of nine babies kept incubators, a day after they were born to a Malian woman at clinic in the western Moroccan city of Casablanca, on May 5, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The nine babies born to a Malian woman on May 4 are doing well but need to remain under observation for up to two more months, the Moroccan clinic where she delivered said Wednesday.

