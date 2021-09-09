Mali makes office available to ousted ex-President Bah Ndaw

Mali Transition President Bah Ndaw

In this file photo taken on September 25, 2020, Mali's Transition President Bah Ndaw is seen during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako.

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

By  AFP

The authorities in Mali have made an office available to a President ousted in May, in a gesture to a key figure in the country's post-coup political turmoil.

