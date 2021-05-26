Mali junta says detained president, PM have resigned

Mali transition President Bah Ndaw

Mali transition President Bah Ndaw (centre) during his inauguration ceremony on September 25, 2020. Mr Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have resigned after the military arrested them on May 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The military leadership in Mali has said that detained President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have resigned, completing a second military takeover within nine months in the West African country.

