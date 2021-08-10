Malawi's energy minister arrested over fuel tender scam

President Lazarus Chakwera's senior advisor Chris Chaima Banda, was also arrested.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Malawi's anti-corruption police on Monday announced the arrest of Energy Minister Newton Kambala, accused of trying to bribe officials in a fuel-purchase deal for the landlocked country.

