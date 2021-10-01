Malawi's ex-deputy speaker shoots himself dead in parliament

Clement Chiwaya, who was 50, killed himself inside the parliament building, where he had gone to discuss vehicle benefits entitled to him when he left office in 2019.

What you need to know:

  • The statement from parliament appeared to suggest that Chiwaya, who moved in a wheelchair, had sneaked a gun into the high-security building.
  • "Having been a person with a disability, the (security) scanner alerts were deemed to be from the wheelchair," it said.
  • A source at parliament told AFP that Chiwaya shot himself in the head inside the office of the clerk of parliament.

A former deputy speaker in Malawi on Thursday shot himself in the head inside parliament, where he had gone for a meeting, parliament said.

