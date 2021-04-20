Mahamat Deby, son of slain Chad President, to rule for 18 months: Army

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

In this file photo taken on April 11, 2021 Four Star General and head of the Republican Guard in Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno (C), 37, son of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is seen at a polling station in N'djamena.

Photo credit: Marco Longari |AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Following the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno earlier on Tuesday, the army has suspended the government, the Constitution and Parliament.

