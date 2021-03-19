Magufuli to be laid to rest Thursday

President John Pombe Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Magufuli waves as he attends a ceremony marking the country's 58th independence anniversary at CCM Kirumba stadium in Mwanza on December 9, 2019. File | AFP

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

The funeral of Tanzanian leader John Magufuli will be held on March 25, the country’s new president Samia Suluhu announced on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Teachers set to benefit in new CBA

  2. S.Africa's Ramaphosa leads tributes to 'fallen' Zulu king

  3. Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom

  4. New political alliance formed in Somalia

  5. Magufuli to be laid to rest Thursday

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.