Madagascar storms, cyclones death toll rises to 205

Cyclone Emnati

Pedestrians looks at high waves crash over a beach ahead of the passage of the cyclone Emnati, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on February 20, 2022. The death toll from the storms and cyclones that have hit Madagascar in the past two months has risen to 205.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

The death toll from the storms and cyclones that have hit Madagascar in the past two months has risen to 205, the UN said Wednesday.

