Macron in Rwanda to turn page on post-genocide tensions

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (centre) receives French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace in Kigali on May 27, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Rwanda on Thursday for a highly symbolic visit aimed at moving on from three decades of diplomatic tensions over France's role in the 1994 genocide in the country.

