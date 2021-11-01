Love in many languages: Joy for Somali musician as song goes viral on TikTok

Before last week, Somali songbird Nimco Happy was not a global star. But by some stroke of sheer luck and timing, a song she sang at a public function in Baidoa four years ago has gained her international fame.

The song, Isii Nafta (I love you more than my life) has gone viral on Tiktok after being used in close to 100,000 videos on the platform. It has also gone on to become a hit on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, transcending the limits of physical borders.

Several celebrities, including rapper Cardi B, model Bella Hadid, rapper Drake and comedian Trevor Noah have used the song's catchy tunes to make their own videos.

When nobody’s as excited as you to be back in the office pic.twitter.com/xdeSPRwFV6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 26, 2021

Back home, where she is well known, so popular is the song that celebrated Somali Youtuber Zaki bin Xaaji said last week she was looking for the singer to feature her.

A song whose time has come

Happy’s song, which has been officially released by Universal’s Polydor Records, finely combines words in Somalia, Arabic, English and Kiswahili about love. It’s not new though.

It was first sang in Baidoa on June 26, 2017. Its footage was, however, only shared more a couple of months ago. Now the event’s footage has spread across continents.

For Xaaji, Happy’s sudden rise to stardom is sensational.

When Happy sang it first during Idd celebrations in 2017, Tiktok wasn’t around. The social media platform has now played a huge role in spreading the song.

Somehow, it has helped show that there exists, beyond conflict and humanitarian crises, talent in Somalia.

Initially, some enthusiasts wonder where the musician is though. She hadn’t come out to comment on the song’s spiking popularity until a few days ago.

“Happy, please come back and enjoy the day with your fans,” one fan tweeted.

As if heeding calls from fans, Nimco last week came out to thank her fans for their love and support.

Hello it’s Nimco!! This is my official page!! My song Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life) is out now on all the platforms … Thank you for all the support I love you more than my life ♥ #nimcohappy pic.twitter.com/UMGaoeFiHM — nimcoshappy (@nimcoshappy) October 28, 2021

TikTok users like Se-reen, Jaxajueny and Akafiali, gain more followers whenever they post the song and its variants.

The Guardian last week ran a story of Tiktokers’ day in the sun with the song, titled ‘A Somali-British TikTok star delights in Nimco Happy’s viral success’. It said the song was spreading like wildfire “on social media, cheering the Somali community”.

The seemingly cherished verses of the song are: Ogsoonoow in aan ku jeclahay (Somali – Know that I love you), and I love you more than my life; Ana uhibak yaa habiibi (Arabic – I love you); Nakupenda mimi sana (Swahili – I love you very much) and Waa ujeedada caashaqayga (In Somali – You can see my love).

Many people in Mogadishu say what is happening is a gentle reminder of the melodic voice of the South African arts legend Miriam Makeba when she eternalised the Swahili song Malaika.

In the city’s Jubba or Lido nightclubs, no self-respecting couple could remain seated when the DJ selected Malaika, whether by Makeba or Somali singer Asha Abdoo.

“It’s a vivid reality that multilingual and multicultural expressions are gaining not only touristic attractions, but also common humanity entertainment,” Abdirahim Burhan said in Mogadishu.