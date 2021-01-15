Live: Vote counting underway in Uganda

Ugandans voted on January 14, 2021 under heavy security and an internet blackout.

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tallying at the main centre in Kyambogo, Kampala started after 2am Friday, five hours later than the electoral body had anticipated.

Vote counting is underway in Uganda.   

Tallying at the main centre in Kyambogo, Kampala started after 2am Friday, five hours later than the electoral body had anticipated.

The electoral body is tasked by the constitution to declare final results within 48 hours after closure of polls.

The  presidential election is largely seen by opposition figures as a crucial ‘revolution and referenda vote’ on whether Mr Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, can extend his rule to four decades or not.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 223 more contract Covid-19

  2. Sossion fights to keep cash-strapped Knut alive

  3. What Museveni’s win means for EAC

  4. Bobi Wine rejects poll results, claims victory

  5. Uganda polls: Museveni inches closer to victory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.