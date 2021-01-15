Live: Vote counting underway in Uganda

Vote counting is underway in Uganda.

Tallying at the main centre in Kyambogo, Kampala started after 2am Friday, five hours later than the electoral body had anticipated.

The electoral body is tasked by the constitution to declare final results within 48 hours after closure of polls.

The presidential election is largely seen by opposition figures as a crucial ‘revolution and referenda vote’ on whether Mr Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, can extend his rule to four decades or not.