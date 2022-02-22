Libya to hold legislative elections by end of June

Abdelhamid Dbeibah

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah. He has reaffirmed he will cede power to an elected government.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Libya's interim prime minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah reaffirmed Monday that he will only cede power to an elected government and announced a plan for legislative elections before the end of June, in the wake of an attempted ouster by parliament.

