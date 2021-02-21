Libya's interior minister escapes assassination attempt

Libya Interior minister Fathi Bashagha

A file photo taken on July 28, 2020 shows Fathi Bashagha, Interior Minister of Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), addressing a press conference at the Tajura Training Institute, southeast of the GNA-held capital Tripoli. 

Photo credit: Mahmud Turkia | AFP

By  AFP

Tripoli,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.