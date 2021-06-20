Liberia reintroduces restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike

Covid-10 test Nairobi

A health worker collects a sample for a Covid-19 test from a resident of Kibera in Nairobi on October 18, 2020. Liberia has reintroduced measures against Covid-19 after recording more cases.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All travellers who have been to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the country, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, which reintroduced restrictive measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

Liberia has imposed travel restrictions on passengers from three countries hard-hit by Covid-19 as part of new measures aimed at curbing a spike in infections.

