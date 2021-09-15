Let us buy Covid jabs, pleads Africa

covid-19 vaccine

New Covid-19 strains come amidst a concerted global effort to get people vaccinated.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Africa wants to buy Covid-19 vaccines, rather than keep waiting for donor-funded doses to arrive, the African Union said Tuesday, imploring producers to give the continent a fair shot at market access.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.