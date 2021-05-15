Leaders in show of support for Djibouti’s Guelleh as he takes oath of office

Gulleh

President of Djibouti Ismael Omar Guelleh. He officially started his fifth term on Saturday. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Djibouti Saturday to witness the inauguration of President Ismael Omar Guelleh, who is set to start his fifth term.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.