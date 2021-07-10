Landslide victory for Abiy Ahmed's party in Ethiopia parliamentary election

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The party has swept almost all seats in the Oromia region, where it didn’t have competition after leading Oromo opposition political parties boycotted the election.

Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has won the sixth national election by a landslide, sweeping over 410 of the 547 parliamentary seats in the first round.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.