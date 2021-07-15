Covid-19: Kigali under total lockdown as Rwanda battles third wave

A street in Kigali on May 29. Rwanda has put its capital under total lockdown to contain Covid-19.


Photo credit: File

By  Ange Iliza

What you need to know:

  • As of July 14, Rwanda had 14,553 active coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 17.5 percent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Some 607 have succumbed to the virus while 74 people are in critical condition.

Rwanda has put its capital Kigali back under total lockdown for 10 days effective July 17 as the country battles a severe third wave that has seen fatalities increase over the last two weeks.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ICC commits lawyer Paul Gicheru to trial

  2. South Africa calls up army reserves

  3. Major changes as UoN moves to fill new positions

  4. Omar Lali set to testify last in Tecra inquest

  5. Covid-19: Kigali under total lockdown

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.