1,166 more Kenyans contract Covid, positivity rate drops

A nurse in Nairobi prepares to administer the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Kenya's Covid-19 infections rose by 1,166 on August 24, 2021.

By  Amina Wako

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,166 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, raising total infections so far to 230,794.

