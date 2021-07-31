Kenya repatriates 117 Ethiopian prisoners

Police custody

It was said the Ethiopians were released from Kathundu, Kiyambu, Tika, Gigiri, Juja and Ruiru prisons.

Photo credit: File

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It is not clear if the prisoners were freed on pardon or if they finished their prison terms.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi on Saturday said 117 Ethiopians jailed at various Kenyan prisons were being repatriated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.