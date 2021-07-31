Kenya repatriates 117 Ethiopian prisoners

The Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi on Saturday said 117 Ethiopians jailed at various Kenyan prisons were being repatriated.

A group of 60 citizens returned to Ethiopia through Moyale town in the first round, the embassy said, adding the remaining ones would return in the coming days.

It was not immediately clear if the prisoners were freed on pardon or if they finished their prison terms.

The embassy did not disclose the crimes they committed and the sentences they were handed and Mr Meles Alem, the Ethiopian ambassador to Kenya, was not immediately available for comment.

It was said the foreigners were released from Kathundu, Kiyambu, Tika, Gigiri, Juja and Ruiru prisons.

The repatriation comes about two weeks after officials from the Ethiopian embassy in Nairobi visited the facilities and held discussions with Kenyan officials on the repatriation.

The embassy in Nairobi is carrying out the repatriation in collaboration with Kenya's criminal investigations bureau.



