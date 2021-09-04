Kenya reiterates commitment to Ethiopia's peace and unity

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo, who is on a working visit to Addis Ababa, on Thursday reiterated Nairobi's unwavering commitment to bring about peace, unity, regional integrity and prosperity of Ethiopia.

Ms Omamo held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen on bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

The talks focused on ways how to enhance the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Mekonnen briefed his Kenyan counterpart on the ongoing conflict in Tigray and other northern parts of the country.

Among others, the focus of the meeting was also the border dispute between Ethiopia with Sudan and trilateral negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

According to Kenyan ministry of foreign affairs, the two ministers also exchanged views on the various situations in the region and emphasized the need to utilise bilateral, regional and continental mechanisms to resolve issues as a way of actualising the African Union mantra for “African Solutions to African problems ”while taking into account the principles of subsidiarity and complementarity.

The Ethiopian minister also expressed gratitude for the government of Kenya for standing by the Ethiopian side at the UN Security Council meeting held last weekend with regard to the situation in the Tigray region.

According to local medias, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, to her part, reiterated the commitment of the Government of Kenya to further deepen bilateral and regional ties with Ethiopia in multifaceted areas of cooperation.

Spokesperson of Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti, later in press briefing said Ambassador Raychelle Omamo has also underscored that Kenya is committed to the peace, unity, territorial integrity and prosperity of Ethiopia pledging Kenya would extend continued support to Ethiopia in all aspects.