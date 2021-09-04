Kenya reiterates commitment to Ethiopia's peace and unity

Foreign Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo ethiopia

Foreign Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo arrives in Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport on September 2, 2021. She was received by Birtukan Ayano, Ethiopia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo, who is on a working visit to Addis Ababa, on Thursday reiterated Nairobi's unwavering commitment to bring about peace, unity, regional integrity and prosperity of Ethiopia.

