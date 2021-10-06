Kenya receives second batch of J&J vaccines

Kenya has received another batch of 252,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses via the African vaccine Acquisition Taskforce (Avat) on Wednesday.

The consignment, which landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 1.30pm, was received by Dr Willis Akhwale, the chairman of the Covid-19 vaccine taskforce.

The second consignment comes after 141,600 J&J doses were delivered to the country last month via Avat.

Kenya has paid for 10 million doses but is expecting 13 million after the price per dose went down.

While speaking at JKIA, Dr Akhwale said the country will receive a million more Covid-19 vaccine doses from various countries on Friday.

“By Mashujaa Day, we want to have administered 5.8 million doses of vaccines...I believe we can do so because the country has received over 6.5 million doses so far,” he said.

He noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is crucial because as single dose jab, it will accelerate the number of fully vaccinated Kenyans. The vaccine will be prioritised for use in hard-to-reach areas in Garissa, Lamu, Turkana and Tana River Counties.

Health officials led by Dr Willis Akhwale receive the second consignment of 252,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines at JKIA on October 6, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

However, he raised concern over low uptake of vaccines, especially in counties with high population density in Western Kenya.

“A county like Kakamega has around one million people eligible for vaccination but only 20,000 people are fully vaccinated while Homa Bay has over 600,000 eligible people but only 10,000 are fully vaccinated,” he said.

The government is now urging Kenyans to get vaccinated as it remains the key to fully reopening of the economy.

“All vaccines are safe and efficient and no vaccine is superior to the other. The best vaccine is the one in your arm,” he added.

The Avat initiative was set up as a pooled procurement mechanism for AU member states to buy enough vaccines for at least 50 per cent of their needs.

The facility is managed on behalf of AU member states by an alliance of the Africa CDC, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca), as well as the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) that provides the funding for acquisition of the vaccines.

It also works closely with the Covax facility which seeks to provide the other 50 per cent through donations.