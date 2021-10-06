Kenya receives second batch of J&J vaccines

Health officials led by Dr Willis Akhwale receive the second consignment of 252,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines at JKIA on October 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Jackline Macharia

Kenya has received another batch of 252,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses via the African vaccine Acquisition Taskforce (Avat) on Wednesday.

