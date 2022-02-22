Kenya, Ethiopia in talks over electricity imports

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on February 20, 2022 inaugurated electricity production from the mega-dam on the Blue Nile.

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kenya and Ethiopia have started talks on Nairobi’s plans to buy electricity from the $ 4.5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that began generating power on Sunday. This is according to Ethiopia’s ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem.

