Jubbaland President Madobe sacks fugitive minister

Sheikh Ahmed Madobe

Jubaland leader Sheikh Ahmed Madobe during a past interview.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo  &  Aggrey Mutambo

Somalia's Jubbaland State President, Ahmed Madobe, has sacked fugitive Interior Minister Abdirashid Janan.

