Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo dies of Covid-19

Johannesburg’s mayor Geoff Makhubo has died of Covid-19-related complications six days after he was hospitalised.

Makhubo, who died Friday aged 53, tested positive for Covid-19 late in June.

Acting mayor Eunice Mgcina confirmed the death, saying: “We had hoped that the executive mayor would beat the virus, return to work and lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be.”

She added: “Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades. The family has requested to be afforded privacy and space as they process the untimely passing of one of their own. Mourners are discouraged from gathering at the home of the executive mayor.”

Big blow

Lebogang Maile, Gauteng’s executive council member for human settlements, urban planning, cooperative Governance and traditional affairs, also confirmed Makhubo’s death.

“On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Makhubo family; his colleagues in Exco and his organization, the African National Congress,” said Mr Maile.

“Mayor Makhubo died at a time when the City of Johannesburg was accelerating service delivery in communities, especially in poor and working class communities. We are saddened by his death. This is a huge blow for the local government, not only in Johannesburg, but also provincially. He was a very disciplined and committed servant, who was dedicated to the service of the people.”

A member of the ruling African National Congress, Makhubo was elected mayor in December 2019, replacing Herman Mashaba, who resigned.

He previously held various positions in the council, including member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance between 2011 and 2016.

He was also leader of executive business in the council and chairperson of the Governance Cluster under former Johannesburg Mayor Parks mayor.

Makhubo’s plea

Johannesburg is hardest hit by Covid-19 amid a third wave of infections in South Africa.

Soon after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 20, Makhubo pleaded for a sterner fight against the pandemic.