Jailed Jacob Zuma to attend brother's funeral

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma was granted compassionate leave from prison on Thursday so he can attend his brother's funeral, the government said.

