Jacob Zuma in first public showing since parole 

Former South African President Jacob Zuma (centre) arrives at the South African Police Service station in Pietermaritzburg on October 21, 2021 to lay charges against Billy Downer the state's chief prosecutor in his corruption case.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma on Thursday made his first public appearance since his release from prison on medical parole last month to lay charges against a chief state prosecutor.

