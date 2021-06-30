Jacob Zuma: From liberation hero to convicted criminal

Jacob Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's embattled ex-president Jacob Zuma, once jailed for fighting the apartheid regime, now faces another 15 months behind bars for shunning a corruption probe into his administration.

