Ivory Coast's Ble Goude demands compensation from ICC

Charles Ble Goude

Former Ivorian minister Charles Ble Goude hugs his legal team as he enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, on January 15, 2019.

Photo credit: Peter Dejong | ANP | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ble Goude was among the most controversial members of Gbagbo's circle, nicknamed the "General of the Streets" for his ability to whip up support for the ex-president.

Charles Ble Goude, a former right-hand man to Ivory Coast's ex- president Laurent Gbagbo, is demanding compensation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) after being charged and acquitted of crimes against humanity, his lawyers said on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.