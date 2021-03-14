Ivory Coast PM's body flown home after death in Germany

Ivory Coast PM Hamed Bakayoko

Servicemen carry the coffin of the late Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, Hamed Bakayoko, upon arrival at the Felix Houphouet airport in Abidjan, on March 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bakayoko took over as Prime Minister in July last year after his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly died following treatment in France for heart problems.

The body of Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko was flown home on Saturday, two days after he died in Germany.

