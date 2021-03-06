Ivory Coast holds Parliament vote after political turmoil

An assessor gives indication to voters at a polling station in the popular district of Yopougon suburb in Abidjan, during Ivory Coast's legislatives election, on March 6, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • More than 1,500 candidates are vying for the votes of roughly seven million people in a contest for the 255-seat National Assembly in the world's top cocoa grower, a former haven of peace and prosperity in troubled West Africa.

Ivory Coast voters cast ballots Saturday in a parliamentary election that is a key test of stability four months after a presidential vote marked by deadly violence.

