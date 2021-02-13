Ivory Coast fears Covid 'explosion' as deaths surge

A medical staff member  places a face mask on a mock patient.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The West African state of Ivory Coast on Friday reported that 17 people had died of coronavirus in 10 days, with the trend raising fears of an "explosion" of the disease.

