Italian envoy Luca Attanasio murder suspects arrested, Congolese police say

 Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio,  who was killed on February 22, 2021 in eastern DRC.

Congolese police say they have arrested key suspects linked to the murder of an Italian diplomat, nearly a year since the incident in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

